Court ruling annuls decisions establishing Bucharest City Hall’s municipal companies



The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Thursday, November 22, to annul de decisions through which the municipal companies of the Bucharest City Hall were established last year, opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) announced. The decision is final. The Bucharest City Hall decided to set (...) Court ruling annuls decisions establishing Bucharest City Hall’s municipal companies.The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Thursday, November 22, to annul de decisions through which the municipal companies of the Bucharest City Hall were established last year, opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) announced. The decision is final. The Bucharest City Hall decided to set (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]