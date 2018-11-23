 
November 23, 2018

Court ruling annuls decisions establishing Bucharest City Hall’s municipal companies
The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Thursday, November 22, to annul de decisions through which the municipal companies of the Bucharest City Hall were established last year, opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) announced. The decision is final. The Bucharest City Hall decided to set (...)
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania ranked 40th in global military strength report Romania is ranked 40th in Global Firepower’s 2018 Military Strength Ranking, which uses 55 factors to determine the Power Index score of 136 countries. Romania, which is better ranked than countries such as Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Austria, Slovakia or Belgium, holds a Power Index score of (...)

Pascal Cassecuelle, Bayer Romania CEO: Monsanto deal takes local business to EUR 300 mln; market trends & challenges German group Bayer’s business in Romania will reach the EUR 300 million threshold with the acquisition of Monsanto Romania, which is part of a bigger international transaction involving the two companies’ parent-groups, Romania-Insider.com has learned. The two companies have combined sales of (...)

PM Dancila calls on President Iohannis to change attitude in accordance with constitutional prerogatives Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday appealed to President Klaus Iohannis to "change his attitude in accordance with his constitutional prerogatives, so as not to create uncertainty," thus referring to the appointment of the members of the Government. "The (...)

Costs for new subway line in Bucharest, EUR 40 mln higher due to contracting deficiencies Deficiencies in the contract for the new subway line that connects Bucharest’s Drumul Taberei residential area to the city center generated extra costs of RON 188 million (EUR 40 million), the Transport Ministry’s control body determined following a control carried out in August. The contract was (...)

4,000 Romanian and foreign troops at National Day parade in Bucharest About 4,000 soldiers and specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Romanian Intelligence Service and the National Penitentiary Administration, as well as troops from several allied or partner countries will participate in the National Day parade in (...)

Romania has over 4.6 mln pensioners end-October, average pension amounts to 1,180 lei A number of 4,686,309 pensioners was recorded end-October in Romania, with the average monthly pension standing at 1,180 lei (rd 253 euro), 109 lei over the one recorded in the similar period of last year, according to data released by the Public Pensions National House (CNPP). The number of (...)

FAN Courier See Revenue Up 15% In January-September FAN Courier, the largest actor on the parcel delivery market, ended the first nine months of the year with about 15% higher revenue than in the year-ago period, due to a large volume of shipments, the company officials say.

 

