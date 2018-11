Hungarian group Futureal exits ParkLake mall project in Bucharest



Hungarian real estate group Futureal announced its exit from the ParkLake mall project in Bucharest, developed by Portuguese group Sonae Sierra and Irish Caelum Development. Futureal participated in the development of ParkLake by financing Caelum Development, which controls half of the shopping (...) Hungarian group Futureal exits ParkLake mall project in Bucharest.Hungarian real estate group Futureal announced its exit from the ParkLake mall project in Bucharest, developed by Portuguese group Sonae Sierra and Irish Caelum Development. Futureal participated in the development of ParkLake by financing Caelum Development, which controls half of the shopping (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]