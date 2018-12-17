|
Press Review - December 17, 2018
Dec 17, 2018
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
MAE says celebration of National Minorities Day proves respect and acceptance of others
Marking the National Minorities Day of Romania represents "a proof of accepting and respecting the other - defined through a distinct ethnic, religious, cultural and linguistic identity" and "a proof of the maturity of the Romanian society that understood that dialogue and good (...)
Marketplace Platform Managed By Retailer CEL.ro Posts RON10M Revenue 9 Months Since Launch
The marketplace-type platform of CEL.ro store, managed by local company Corsar Online, reported revenue of RON10 million from over 30,000 orders registered since the launch of the platform, in March 2018.
DefMin Les meets Federica Mogherini, voices Romania's support for strenghtening EU profile in security, defence
Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les on Tuesday had a meeting in Brussels with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in which context he voiced Romania's support in strengthening the EU profile in the field of security and (...)
Film co-produced by Romanian director gets four Lumieres Awards nominations
The Sister Brothers, a film partially shot in Romania and co-produced by Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu, received four nominations at France’s Lumiere Awards. The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, received nominations for best film, best director, best cinematography, and best music. The (...)
Retailer Elefant.ro Boosts Share Capital By EUR2M To Support Development Plans In 2019
Elefant Online, the company holding and operating the platform elefant.ro, boosted its share capital by EUR2 million, according to a decision of the general assembly of shareholders.
Ski slope in Romania ready ten years after works start
The works on the ski slope in the Rarău Massif, in northeastern Romania, are finalized, Mihăiţă Negură, the mayor of Cîmpulung Moldovenesc, said. The gondola lift is currently being tested, and the slope can open afterwards. The works started in 2009 and should have ended in 2012. The works were (...)
Two Realty Investors Complete 2nd Project Under La Strada Street Mall Concept Brand In EUR5M Investment
La Strada Street Mall Concept, developer of strip mall-type retail projects launched by businessmen Moshe Turgeman and Tomer Barhom, has completed the second project, in Brasov (central Romania), following an investment of nearly EUR5 million, and three more projects are envisaged, of which two (...)
