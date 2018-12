Romania’s short-term external debt rises above EUR 30 bln



Romania's total (gross) external debt increased by EUR 1.5 billion in the first ten months of this year to EUR 98.9 billion (49% of GDP), at the end of October, Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced. The long-term external debt at end-October 2018 stood at EUR 68.3 billion (69.1% of the total

