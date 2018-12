FDI in Romania in Jan-Oct, 10% higher than last year



Non-residents’ direct investment in Romania (net FDI) totaled EUR 4.56 billion in January-October 2018, nearly 10% more compared to the same period of 2017, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced. The FDI-to-GDP ratio thus reached 2.3% and the foreign direct investments have covered a (...) FDI in Romania in Jan-Oct, 10% higher than last year.Non-residents’ direct investment in Romania (net FDI) totaled EUR 4.56 billion in January-October 2018, nearly 10% more compared to the same period of 2017, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced. The FDI-to-GDP ratio thus reached 2.3% and the foreign direct investments have covered a (...)

