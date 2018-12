Food Retail in Romania Tops Historical Threshold of RON100B



Romanians allot the biggest share of income to food and beverages among EU nations and this reflects in the turnover of food retailers, which are set to exceed the record level of RON100B this year. Food Retail in Romania Tops Historical Threshold of RON100B.Romanians allot the biggest share of income to food and beverages among EU nations and this reflects in the turnover of food retailers, which are set to exceed the record level of RON100B this year.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]