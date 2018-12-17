Romania ends 2018 European Women’s Handball Championship on fourth place



The Netherlands beat Romania 24:20 on Sunday, December 16, in the bronze-medal match of the 2018 European Women’s Handball Championship in France. Thus, Romania ended the Championship on the fourth place while the Dutch side took home the bronze. Hosts France have won their first European title (...) Romania ends 2018 European Women’s Handball Championship on fourth place.The Netherlands beat Romania 24:20 on Sunday, December 16, in the bronze-medal match of the 2018 European Women’s Handball Championship in France. Thus, Romania ended the Championship on the fourth place while the Dutch side took home the bronze. Hosts France have won their first European title (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]