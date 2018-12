EIB supports expansion of digital terrestrial TV in Romania



The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR 9.78 million to Romanian public company Societatea Nationala de Radiocomunicatii SA (Radiocom) to partially finance the digitalisation of the country's terrestrial broadcasting infrastructure. This transaction is backed by the European Fund for (...)

