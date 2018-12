German automotive company drops plan to build new plant in Romania



German company Wielpütz Automotive will no longer build a car component factory in Craiova, in Southern Romania, which would have required an investment of EUR 10 million, local Digi24 reported. The company announced its plan to build the new plant at the beginning of this year, when its (...)

