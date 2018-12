Romania’s current account gap, up 52% in first ten months



Romania's current account deficit in January-October increased by 52% compared to the same period of last year, to almost EUR 8 billion or some 4% of the GDP projected for this year. The deficit, which has to be financed by external borrowing, foreign direct investments (FDI) or from the (...) Romania's current account gap, up 52% in first ten months.

