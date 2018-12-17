 
USR’s Barna: I call on MPs to send home this Gov’t that is destroying Romania and PSD
USR’s Barna: I call on MPs to send home this Gov’t that is destroying Romania and PSD.
Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna Monday called on the members of parliament to vote for the censure motion and send home this Gov&#39;t "that is destroying Romania and is also destroying PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.]." "The risk [of drawing up an amnesty and pardon ordinance, ed.n.] is a serious one. Even if at the meeting we have had at the Gov&#39;t, where USR went with a very open and transparent stance (...), Mrs. [Prime Minister] Dancila and Mr (JusMin, ed. n.) Toader had a certain distance form Parliament - they said three-four times that &#39;we don&#39;t know what is happening in parliament, we are here at the Gov&#39;t, we really haven&#39;t followed the debates in the Iordache Committee,&#39; the risk is a serious one because we all know that in reality the person leading Romania is Liviu Dragnea. We all know that this Gov&#39;t is a government subject to pressure at the whim of Liviu Dragnea and his acolytes and the risk of an ordinance is a serious one. That is why I call on all MPs to use the opportunity of the censure motion and send home the Gov&#39;t that is destroying Romania and is equally destroying PSD - and I&#39;m saying this for the PSD MPs," Barna said in Parliament. He showed he is "moderately optimistic" as regards the censure motion. Barna mentioned that on 16 December, when Romania was commemorating its heroes in Timisoara, when they dared say "No" to a dictatorship, "perhaps it was no accident that Liviu Dragnea announced that he intends to restore a dictatorship of corruption." "The question is: is that what Romanians want - amnesty and pardon - or a one million people have signed that we no longer have criminals in public offices? As much as 90 percent of Romanians are explicitly against amnesty and pardon. Whatever the current Gov&#39;t decides - to request amnesty and pardon - represents the ultimate contempt for the Romanian people," the USR leader further said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
