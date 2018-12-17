President Iohannis requests agenda of each Government sitting from PM Dancila



President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday requesting her the agenda of each sitting of the Government, informs the Presidential Administration. "In order to exercise the prerogatives set in Article 87 of the Constitution, I request you to send me the agenda of each sitting of the Government. The obligation to communicate is provided for by Article 39 of the Rules on Procedures, at Government level, for drawing up, okaying and presenting draft public policy documents, draft normative acts and other documents for adoption / approval, approved by Government Decision No. 561/2009", the president shows in a letter. Klaus Iohannis points out that, according to the above-mentioned provisions, the work agenda of the Government sitting will be communicated to the public authorities concerned, together with the drafts of the public policy documents, the draft normative documents or other documents, as well as the accompanying documents, at least 24 hours before the day of the Government's sitting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

