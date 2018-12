Alro Slatina Seeks $70M Loan for Working Capital, Investments



Shareholders of Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, on Monday decided to supplement by $70 million a syndicated credit facility of $167 million contracted in 2015.

