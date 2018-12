Tom Jones will play for the first time in Transylvania next year



Famous singer Tom Jones will hold his first concert in the well-known Romanian region of Transylvania next year, in Cluj-Napoca. The event is scheduled to take place at the BT Arena on June 26. His fans in Romania will get the chance to hear some of Tom Jones’ older hits such as It’s Not (...) Tom Jones will play for the first time in Transylvania next year.Famous singer Tom Jones will hold his first concert in the well-known Romanian region of Transylvania next year, in Cluj-Napoca. The event is scheduled to take place at the BT Arena on June 26. His fans in Romania will get the chance to hear some of Tom Jones’ older hits such as It’s Not (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]