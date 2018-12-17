Study: Most Romanians don’t want amnesty or pardon for acts of corruption



Amid the controversies raised by the ruling coalition’s plan to draft and pass an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning, a study revealed that most Romanians (91% of respondents) oppose the pardoning of criminals convicted for corruption, as well as the amnesty of acts of corruption. (...) Study: Most Romanians don’t want amnesty or pardon for acts of corruption.Amid the controversies raised by the ruling coalition’s plan to draft and pass an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning, a study revealed that most Romanians (91% of respondents) oppose the pardoning of criminals convicted for corruption, as well as the amnesty of acts of corruption. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]