Study: Most Romanians don’t want amnesty or pardon for acts of corruption
Dec 17, 2018
Study: Most Romanians don’t want amnesty or pardon for acts of corruption.
Amid the controversies raised by the ruling coalition’s plan to draft and pass an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning, a study revealed that most Romanians (91% of respondents) oppose the pardoning of criminals convicted for corruption, as well as the amnesty of acts of corruption. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]