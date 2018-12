Romania’s flag carrier Tarom to renew aircraft fleet in 2019



Romania’s flag carrier Tarom will replace its aircraft fleet and open long-haul routes, according to the company’s general manager Werner Wolf. The replacement of 13 aircraft was already announced (the new aircraft will be produced by Boeing), but the company may actually replace 17 planes, all (...) Romania’s flag carrier Tarom to renew aircraft fleet in 2019.Romania’s flag carrier Tarom will replace its aircraft fleet and open long-haul routes, according to the company’s general manager Werner Wolf. The replacement of 13 aircraft was already announced (the new aircraft will be produced by Boeing), but the company may actually replace 17 planes, all (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]