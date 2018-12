European Commission: Romania Must Recover EUR335M Incompatible State Aid From Oltchim



The European Commission has found that Romanian chemicals producer Oltchim received around EUR335 million of incompatible state aid from Romania, since the company's failed privatisation in September 2012, and Romania must now recover this aid from (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]