Romanian jewelry store chain plans international expansion



Teilor, a Romanian jewellery store chain set up by local investor Florin Enache some twenty years ago, plans to expand its business abroad, country’s sales manager Anda Jurca told Ziarul Financiar daily. In August, the company’s management projected RON 100 million (EUR 22 million) in sales this (...) Romanian jewelry store chain plans international expansion.Teilor, a Romanian jewellery store chain set up by local investor Florin Enache some twenty years ago, plans to expand its business abroad, country’s sales manager Anda Jurca told Ziarul Financiar daily. In August, the company’s management projected RON 100 million (EUR 22 million) in sales this (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]