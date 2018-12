Eurostat: Romania, Among Top Three EU Countries With Highest Annual Inflation Rate In November



Romania, Hungary and Estonia registered the highest annual inflation rates, of 3.2% each, among European Union Member States in November 2018, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Monday.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]