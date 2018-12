Banca Transilvania Buys Back 1.47 Million Shares For RON3.48M



Lender Banca Transilvania (BT.RO) bought back 1.47 million of its own shares, between December 10 and 14, for a total RON3.48 million, as part of a repurchase program approved by shareholders in April 2018.

