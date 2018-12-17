Romania governing party leader Liviu Dragnea draws reactions with radical speech attacking Justice rule, the West, major companies and president Iohannis



Liviu Dragnea, the speaker of Romania's House of Deputies and leader of Romania's governing Social Democrats (PSD), used a speech on Sunday evening to strengthen his image of a strongman, with nationalistic attacks against the West, Western companies, the rule of law and president Klaus Iohannis, his political archrival. His statements drew a wave of reactions on Monday, as public bodies and various organisations took a stand against his statements. Romania governing party leader Liviu Dragnea draws reactions with radical speech attacking Justice rule, the West, major companies and president Iohannis.Liviu Dragnea, the speaker of Romania's House of Deputies and leader of Romania's governing Social Democrats (PSD), used a speech on Sunday evening to strengthen his image of a strongman, with nationalistic attacks against the West, Western companies, the rule of law and president Klaus Iohannis, his political archrival. His statements drew a wave of reactions on Monday, as public bodies and various organisations took a stand against his statements.

