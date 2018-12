Benvenuti Opens Store In Lotus Retail Park Oradea, Reaches 55-Unit Network In Romania



Footwear retailer Benvenuti, controlled by entrepreneur Dan Pavel, has reached a 55-store network across Romania after opening its third store in Oradea, within Lotus Retail Park.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]