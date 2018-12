Romanian Entrepreneurs Collected Over EUR1B from Sale of Their Companies in 2018



The 20 largest deals in 2018, which had one or more Romanian entrepreneurs as sellers amount to over EUR1 billion together, ZF has found. Romanian Entrepreneurs Collected Over EUR1B from Sale of Their Companies in 2018.The 20 largest deals in 2018, which had one or more Romanian entrepreneurs as sellers amount to over EUR1 billion together, ZF has found.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]