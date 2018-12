Diverta: Book Consumption up 10% in 2018



Bookstore chain Diverta of businessman Radu Octavian will end the year with almost EUR15 million sales, following a double-digit growth driven by higher consumer spending, its officials say. Diverta: Book Consumption up 10% in 2018.Bookstore chain Diverta of businessman Radu Octavian will end the year with almost EUR15 million sales, following a double-digit growth driven by higher consumer spending, its officials say.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]