Carrier Dumagas To Invest EUR4M-EUR5M In Fleet Expansion In 2019



Dumagas, one of the largest freight carriers in Romania, will end the year with 15% higher revenue as a result of a higher volume of freight carried. Carrier Dumagas To Invest EUR4M-EUR5M In Fleet Expansion In 2019.Dumagas, one of the largest freight carriers in Romania, will end the year with 15% higher revenue as a result of a higher volume of freight carried.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]