Romania’s residential building works plunge in Jan-Oct 2018



The volume of construction works in October 2018 declined by 3.6% compared to the same month of last year (y/y terms), the statistics office INS informed. For the first ten months (January-October) the activity of the construction companies in volume terms contracted by 4.1% y/y. The steepest (...)

