Schools in western Romania remain closed amid heavy snowfall



All the schools in Romania’s Timis county will be closed on Tuesday, December 18, due to snowfall, the Ministry of Education announced. No classes will be held in some schools in Arad (40), Mehedinţi (24) and Valcea (1) as well, the ministry announced, according to Edupedu.ro. The schools were (...) Schools in western Romania remain closed amid heavy snowfall.All the schools in Romania’s Timis county will be closed on Tuesday, December 18, due to snowfall, the Ministry of Education announced. No classes will be held in some schools in Arad (40), Mehedinţi (24) and Valcea (1) as well, the ministry announced, according to Edupedu.ro. The schools were (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]