Early Game Ventures Seeks to Invest EUR28M in Romanian Tech



Early Game Ventures (EGV), an early-stage venture capital firm harnessing the technical talent in Central Eastern Europe has been launched in Romania, where it seeks to invest EUR28 million in local start-ups.

