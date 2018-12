Transgaz Gets EUR50M EIB Financing for New Pipeline



The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR50 million to Romania's gas transmission company Transgaz to finance new pipeline that will link the gas sources available at the Black Sea shore and the natural gas transmission corridor Bulgaria–Romania–Hungary–Austria (...)

