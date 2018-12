Third regional development association launched in Romania



The mayors of seven municipalities in northeastern Romania have signed an agreement to set up the association Moldavia Develops (Moldova se dezvoltă), meant to support the economic development of the area. The agreement was signed by the mayors of Iaşi (Mihai Chirica), Botoşani (Cătălin Flutur), (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]