Romania’s ruling coalition mulls over turnover tax for energy companies



Changing the corporate profit tax to a turnover tax in the case of the energy companies is a scenario considered for the 2019 budget planning, according to G4Media.ro quoting unofficial sources within the Romania’s senior ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD). This indicates two major (...) Romania’s ruling coalition mulls over turnover tax for energy companies.Changing the corporate profit tax to a turnover tax in the case of the energy companies is a scenario considered for the 2019 budget planning, according to G4Media.ro quoting unofficial sources within the Romania’s senior ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD). This indicates two major (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]