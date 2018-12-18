Romania’s ruling coalition mulls over turnover tax for energy companies
Romania’s ruling coalition mulls over turnover tax for energy companies.
Changing the corporate profit tax to a turnover tax in the case of the energy companies is a scenario considered for the 2019 budget planning, according to G4Media.ro quoting unofficial sources within the Romania’s senior ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD). This indicates two major (...)
