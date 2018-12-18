Investors’ association questions sustainability of Romania’s pension law draft



The Coalition for Romania’s Development (CDR), an initiative that brings together the largest business organizations representing Romanian and foreign investors, warns that the draft law on pensions is unsustainable and creates a huge burden for future generations. “We believe that all Romanians (...) Investors’ association questions sustainability of Romania’s pension law draft.The Coalition for Romania’s Development (CDR), an initiative that brings together the largest business organizations representing Romanian and foreign investors, warns that the draft law on pensions is unsustainable and creates a huge burden for future generations. “We believe that all Romanians (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]