December 18, 2018

President Iohannis: We’re ready, we’ll demonstrate we can exercise good presidency of EU Council
Dec 18, 2018

President Iohannis: We’re ready, we’ll demonstrate we can exercise good presidency of EU Council.
AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: Romania is ready to exercise the presidency of the Council of the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday. "We are ready and we will demonstrate that we can exercise a good presidency of the EU Council," President Iohannis said, at the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe. "This forum is extremely important and occurs just in time, when the Austrian presidency of the EU Council comes to an end, basically we are already entering the Romanian presidency of the EU Council. The relationship between Europe and Africa is a growing relationship and we&#39;d like to turn it from a relation where Europe has offered help for development into a relation between equal partners, willing to collaborate, willing to progress together," President Iohannis added.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
