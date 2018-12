Chimcomplex Plans to Invest EUR115M, Sees EUR1B Turnover in Five Years



Romanian chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti plans to invest EUR115 million on its platforms in Valcea and Borzesti and estimates its turnover will top EUR1 billion in five years.

