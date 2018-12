PitechPlus Sees EUR9M Turnover in 2018, Seeks Scandinavian Expansion



Cluj-based software company PitechPlus estimates a turnover of EUR9 million this year, up 20% on the year, and seeks to expand to Scandinavian countries in 2019, after considerable growth on the UK market in 2018. PitechPlus Sees EUR9M Turnover in 2018, Seeks Scandinavian Expansion.Cluj-based software company PitechPlus estimates a turnover of EUR9 million this year, up 20% on the year, and seeks to expand to Scandinavian countries in 2019, after considerable growth on the UK market in 2018.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]