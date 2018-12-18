Public maternity hospitals in Romania to give newborns free hearing screening



Children born in public maternity hospitals in Romania will benefit from free hearing screening after the Health Ministry expanded the hearing screening program at a national level. The free hearing screenings are available beginning this month. The Health Ministry allotted a budget of RON 2.5 (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]