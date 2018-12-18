Orange, Telekom and Huawei compete for EUR 35.5 mln contract in Romania



Telecom groups Orange Romania, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (formerly Cosmote) and equipment provider Huawei Romania have submitted offers for deploying wireless Internet access networks in 4,500 schools, the project being estimated at RON 165 million (EUR 35.5 million) plus VAT. The (...) Orange, Telekom and Huawei compete for EUR 35.5 mln contract in Romania.Telecom groups Orange Romania, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (formerly Cosmote) and equipment provider Huawei Romania have submitted offers for deploying wireless Internet access networks in 4,500 schools, the project being estimated at RON 165 million (EUR 35.5 million) plus VAT. The (...)

