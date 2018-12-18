 
Romaniapress.com

December 18, 2018

UPDATEPresident Iohannis asks PM Dancila to include Romanians’ right protection on Gov’t sitting agenda
Dec 18, 2018

UPDATEPresident Iohannis asks PM Dancila to include Romanians’ right protection on Gov’t sitting agenda.
President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter on Tuesday to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, asking her to include on the agenda of the forthcoming Gov&#39;t sitting the topic of the protection of the rights and interests of Romanian citizens living in the United Kingdom. "As you know, Romania&#39;s main objective in the negotiations regarding the UK withdrawal process from the European Union is to protect the rights and interests of over 400,000 Romanians in this country. Following the negotiations between the European Union and the UK, the Withdrawal Agreement was endorsed at a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels on November 25. This agreement, insofar as it will be ratified by the British Parliament and approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament, will ensure a high protection of the rights of European citizens, including Romanians, living in the UK. However, the latest developments in the UK, including Parliament&#39;s meaningful vote on the Withdrawal Agreement, significantly increase the uncertainty about its ratification by the UK Parliament. Under these circumstances, the Romanian authorities should be prepared to get the best possible conditions for Romanian citizens in the UK in any scenario," says Iohannis in the letter. He points out that if the British Parliament does not ratify the Withdrawal Agreement, measures will be needed at European level, and especially at national level, to ensure the rights of European citizens in the UK. "In this case, at national level, urgent steps should be taken at both the legislative and the diplomatic-consular level to guarantee the rights, at the highest level possible, for the Romanian citizens living in the UK. Given these elements, I ask you to include the topic of the protection of the rights and interests of Romanian citizens living in the UK on the agenda of the next Government sitting," president Iohannis said in a letter to Prime Minister Dancila. On Monday, the president sent a letter to Prime Minister Dancila asking her to send him the agenda of each Government sitting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​Romania government&#39;s draft taxes prompt major losses of over EUR3 billion on Bucharest Stock Exchange Some EUR 3.1 billion were erased on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday, a day after the Romanian government announced a draft ordinance bringing major changes to taxation and other corporate regulations, less than two weeks before the new year. Energy and banking institutions were (...)

MDRAP's StateSec Chirila meets Polish authorities; regional policies system on agenda of talks State Secretary with the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry (MDRAP) Virgil-Alin Chirila met on Wednesday with a delegation of the Local and Regional Self-government Committee of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland and discussed topics such as the regional policy system. The (...)

INTERVIEW/Vassilenko: For Kazakhstan, the biggest challenge is to contribute to the reduction of tensions among key-players Right now, in modern circumstances where there are heightened tensions among the global players, for Kazakhstan, the biggest challenge we see is to contribute to the reduction of these tensions among these key-players, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko told (...)

UPDATE/ Poland's President Andrzej Duda pays visit to South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova Poland&#39;s President Andrzej Duda paid a visit on Wednesday to the headquarters of the South-East Multinational Brigade of Craiova, where he met with servicemen of the third rotation of the Polish contingent, according to representatives of the Craiova City Hall and the South-East (...)

Romanian black-and-white film Morometii 2 is now available to watch online Romanian black-and-white film Morometii 2, which in November recorded the best box-office debut of a Romanian movie in the last 25 years, is now available to watch online. Thus, the Romanians living abroad or the foreigners who want to watch this movie can do it online now, at this link. The (...)

President Iohannis: 1,902 servicemen will participate in missions, operations outside national territory in 2019 A number of 1,902 Romanian servicemen will participate next year in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, by 127 more soldiers than in 2018, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday at the end of Romania&#39;s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) (...)

President Iohannis believes Opposition has pretty good chances of success with censure motion President Klaus Iohannis stated that the Opposition "has pretty good chances of success" when referring to the censure motion filed against the Dancila Government, that is to be debated and voted on Thursday in Parliament. "I wish them much success and I believe they have pretty (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |