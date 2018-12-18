UPDATEPresident Iohannis asks PM Dancila to include Romanians’ right protection on Gov’t sitting agenda



President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter on Tuesday to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, asking her to include on the agenda of the forthcoming Gov't sitting the topic of the protection of the rights and interests of Romanian citizens living in the United Kingdom. "As you know, Romania's main objective in the negotiations regarding the UK withdrawal process from the European Union is to protect the rights and interests of over 400,000 Romanians in this country. Following the negotiations between the European Union and the UK, the Withdrawal Agreement was endorsed at a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels on November 25. This agreement, insofar as it will be ratified by the British Parliament and approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament, will ensure a high protection of the rights of European citizens, including Romanians, living in the UK. However, the latest developments in the UK, including Parliament's meaningful vote on the Withdrawal Agreement, significantly increase the uncertainty about its ratification by the UK Parliament. Under these circumstances, the Romanian authorities should be prepared to get the best possible conditions for Romanian citizens in the UK in any scenario," says Iohannis in the letter. He points out that if the British Parliament does not ratify the Withdrawal Agreement, measures will be needed at European level, and especially at national level, to ensure the rights of European citizens in the UK. "In this case, at national level, urgent steps should be taken at both the legislative and the diplomatic-consular level to guarantee the rights, at the highest level possible, for the Romanian citizens living in the UK. Given these elements, I ask you to include the topic of the protection of the rights and interests of Romanian citizens living in the UK on the agenda of the next Government sitting," president Iohannis said in a letter to Prime Minister Dancila. On Monday, the president sent a letter to Prime Minister Dancila asking her to send him the agenda of each Government sitting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

