UK’s ambassador Noble: UK needs European Union to have huge success



The UK needs the European Union to have a huge success after Brexit, British Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble said on Tuesday in the opening of a roundtable meeting on Romanian-British cooperation in the field of science and research. You will remain our largest market [EU], the largest partner in terms of education, you are the countries we will travel to, you will come to the UK, and the links in the field of education and science will continue. We need you to be successful, we need us to be successful, and guess what? That means we have to cooperate. Now we start the stage where we develop the way the UK-EU bilateral relationship will look like in the future. We know how well it is currently working and I have not heard anyone in the four months since I came in Romania saying they want less of the current connectivity in the field of science and research, the diplomat said. Noble pointed out that talks on this issue will also take place during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union. It seems to me this is a very important moment for such a dialogue, he said. Among those who participated in the discussion with Romanian experts were Nigel Bellingham, British Council Director, and Andrew Allen, Director of the Royal Society's International Relations Department. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]