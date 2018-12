Brikston Iasi Acquired by Austria's Leier After Failed Sale to Wienerberger



Brick and ceramic materials manufacturer Brikston, owned by invetsment fund CEECAT Capital, has been bought by Austrian construction material manufacturer Leier.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]