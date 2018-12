Film co-produced by Romanian director gets four Lumieres Awards nominations



The Sister Brothers, a film partially shot in Romania and co-produced by Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu, received four nominations at France's Lumiere Awards. The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, received nominations for best film, best director, best cinematography, and best music.

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]