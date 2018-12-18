Traffic on small Romanian airports during Christmas holidays is more intense this year



The main airports used by Romanians returning home for Christmas are Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, but this year the smaller airports tend to be more intensely used, according to Claudia Tocila, marketing manager of Vola.ro online flight booking firm. While the number of (...) Traffic on small Romanian airports during Christmas holidays is more intense this year.The main airports used by Romanians returning home for Christmas are Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, but this year the smaller airports tend to be more intensely used, according to Claudia Tocila, marketing manager of Vola.ro online flight booking firm. While the number of (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]