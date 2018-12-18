DefMin Les meets Federica Mogherini, voices Romania’s support for strenghtening EU profile in security, defence



Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les on Tuesday had a meeting in Brussels with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in which context he voiced Romania's support in strengthening the EU profile in the field of security and defence, on the coordinates of action complementarity and synergy with NATO. Discussions with the EU official focused on the current status of preparations for Romania to take over and exercise the presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as on the priorities our country has for this mandate, reads a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN). "Moreover, they approached topical issues on the European defence and security agenda, with an emphasis on the ongoing initiatives. Thus, the Minister of Defence voiced Romania's support for the strengthening of the EU's defence and security profile, on the coordinates of action complementarity and synergy with NATO. In this context, Gabriel Les underscored the relevance for Romania in the Common Foreign and Security Policy/Common Security and Defence Policy and its inclusion among the central topics of the mandate of the future Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU. Moreover, discussions between the two officials approached aspects related to the European initiatives in the defence fields, such as PESCO, EDF, CARD, EU-NATO cooperation, ongoing operations and missions under the CSDP aegis," reads the release. The same source mentioned that the meeting with Federica Mogherini also represented a good occasion to reiterate Romania's support and interest in "strengthening the CSDP dimension of the European Union, as well as to highlighted Romania's commitment to ensuring a successful presidency of the Council of the EU." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) DefMin Les meets Federica Mogherini, voices Romania’s support for strenghtening EU profile in security, defence.Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les on Tuesday had a meeting in Brussels with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in which context he voiced Romania's support in strengthening the EU profile in the field of security and defence, on the coordinates of action complementarity and synergy with NATO. Discussions with the EU official focused on the current status of preparations for Romania to take over and exercise the presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as on the priorities our country has for this mandate, reads a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN). "Moreover, they approached topical issues on the European defence and security agenda, with an emphasis on the ongoing initiatives. Thus, the Minister of Defence voiced Romania's support for the strengthening of the EU's defence and security profile, on the coordinates of action complementarity and synergy with NATO. In this context, Gabriel Les underscored the relevance for Romania in the Common Foreign and Security Policy/Common Security and Defence Policy and its inclusion among the central topics of the mandate of the future Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU. Moreover, discussions between the two officials approached aspects related to the European initiatives in the defence fields, such as PESCO, EDF, CARD, EU-NATO cooperation, ongoing operations and missions under the CSDP aegis," reads the release. The same source mentioned that the meeting with Federica Mogherini also represented a good occasion to reiterate Romania's support and interest in "strengthening the CSDP dimension of the European Union, as well as to highlighted Romania's commitment to ensuring a successful presidency of the Council of the EU." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

