Marketplace Platform Managed By Retailer CEL.ro Posts RON10M Revenue 9 Months Since Launch



The marketplace-type platform of CEL.ro store, managed by local company Corsar Online, reported revenue of RON10 million from over 30,000 orders registered since the launch of the platform, in March 2018.

