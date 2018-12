Romania Ranked 8th Among Large Beer Producing Countries In The EU In 2017



Romania ranked eighth among large beer producing countries in the European Union in 2017, with a production of at least 16 million hectoliters, overtaking Italy, according to the latest report by the Brewers of Europe Association.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]