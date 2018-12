SIF Moldova Sells Its 29% Stake In Hyperion Iasi



Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) on Tuesday said it sold its 29% ownership in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics company Hyperion S.A. Iasi, within a transaction worth RON770,000. SIF Moldova Sells Its 29% Stake In Hyperion Iasi.Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) on Tuesday said it sold its 29% ownership in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics company Hyperion S.A. Iasi, within a transaction worth RON770,000.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]