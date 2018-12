Romanian Govt. mulls over supplementary tax on bank assets



Romania’s finance minister Eugen Teodorovici confirmed that the Government considers levying a supplementary tax on banks’ assets, to be decided on a quarterly basis based on the average level of the interest rates on the interbank market (ROBOR) for 3-month and 6-month maturities. Teodorovici (...) Romanian Govt. mulls over supplementary tax on bank assets.Romania’s finance minister Eugen Teodorovici confirmed that the Government considers levying a supplementary tax on banks’ assets, to be decided on a quarterly basis based on the average level of the interest rates on the interbank market (ROBOR) for 3-month and 6-month maturities. Teodorovici (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]