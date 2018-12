Romania hires Tirrena Scavi to build Timisoara ring road



Romania’s public road company CNAIR on December 18 signed the contract for the design and execution of the Timisoara Sud ring road, a contract amounting to EUR 58 million. The city will thus have a full ring road as the northern part has already been built. The overall length of the ring road is (...) Romania hires Tirrena Scavi to build Timisoara ring road.Romania’s public road company CNAIR on December 18 signed the contract for the design and execution of the Timisoara Sud ring road, a contract amounting to EUR 58 million. The city will thus have a full ring road as the northern part has already been built. The overall length of the ring road is (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]