Tax on greed: central bank’s reaction



The level of the interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, is attributable to the entire country, it depends on the domestic realities and first of all on the inflation rate, therefore one cannot say that the banks are greedy because they increase this index due to certain disorders of the economic system, on Tuesday night said for the private Digi 24 broadcaster, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "The ROBOR level is attributable to the entire country. The ROBOR is the average interest rate at which Romanian banks borrow among them. (...) And yet I don't understand the tax on greed. I believe that a quite deeper philosophical thinking is needed here, because I don't know whose greed it is. The banks, if they were to set the ROBOR by themselves, the state could say something like this: you've set a very high ROBOR for yourself, you, this bank, and there, you are greedy, and for such greed I, as the state, am entitled by Constitution and the laws of my country to tax you. But things are not like this. The ROBOR interbank offered rate is set on account of certain country realities and first of all on the inflation rate. When the inflation has been for two years and a half at very low levels, one year and a half it was even below the average inflation, meaning below zero, all of that period the ROBOR interbank offered rate was zero and something. When the inflation rate began to climb, in October last year and it only climbed for one reason: the shock created by certain regulation authorities that have increased one by one and periodically for several times, from October last year until this year's summer, the electric power, the thermal energy, the natural gas, products whose price hikes are reflected in the whole picture of the prices.(...) All these father inflation and the ROBOR inflates too, because the ROBOR is an interest rate and in one country's economy there are two Siamese sisters: the interest rate and inflation," Vasilescu explained. In his opinion, the state should say that it taxes the banks because inflation is high and the ROBOR is climbing, but then again he adds that the state has the right by Constitution to apply taxes, given that Romania has the lowest quantum of revenues to the budget relative to the gross domestic product (GDP), however, everything must be carried out in a transparent way. The Public Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday night at the Victoria Palace announced that the Government puts forward as of 1 January 2019 a tax on the financial-banking institutions called "tax on greed", in case the 3-month and 6-month interbank offered rates ROBOR exceed a certain value, the impact of such measure being able to reach 3 billion lei.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) Tax on greed: central bank’s reaction.The level of the interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, is attributable to the entire country, it depends on the domestic realities and first of all on the inflation rate, therefore one cannot say that the banks are greedy because they increase this index due to certain disorders of the economic system, on Tuesday night said for the private Digi 24 broadcaster, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "The ROBOR level is attributable to the entire country. The ROBOR is the average interest rate at which Romanian banks borrow among them. (...) And yet I don't understand the tax on greed. I believe that a quite deeper philosophical thinking is needed here, because I don't know whose greed it is. The banks, if they were to set the ROBOR by themselves, the state could say something like this: you've set a very high ROBOR for yourself, you, this bank, and there, you are greedy, and for such greed I, as the state, am entitled by Constitution and the laws of my country to tax you. But things are not like this. The ROBOR interbank offered rate is set on account of certain country realities and first of all on the inflation rate. When the inflation has been for two years and a half at very low levels, one year and a half it was even below the average inflation, meaning below zero, all of that period the ROBOR interbank offered rate was zero and something. When the inflation rate began to climb, in October last year and it only climbed for one reason: the shock created by certain regulation authorities that have increased one by one and periodically for several times, from October last year until this year's summer, the electric power, the thermal energy, the natural gas, products whose price hikes are reflected in the whole picture of the prices.(...) All these father inflation and the ROBOR inflates too, because the ROBOR is an interest rate and in one country's economy there are two Siamese sisters: the interest rate and inflation," Vasilescu explained. In his opinion, the state should say that it taxes the banks because inflation is high and the ROBOR is climbing, but then again he adds that the state has the right by Constitution to apply taxes, given that Romania has the lowest quantum of revenues to the budget relative to the gross domestic product (GDP), however, everything must be carried out in a transparent way. The Public Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday night at the Victoria Palace announced that the Government puts forward as of 1 January 2019 a tax on the financial-banking institutions called "tax on greed", in case the 3-month and 6-month interbank offered rates ROBOR exceed a certain value, the impact of such measure being able to reach 3 billion lei.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​Romania government's draft taxes prompt major losses of over EUR3 billion on Bucharest Stock Exchange Some EUR 3.1 billion were erased on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday, a day after the Romanian government announced a draft ordinance bringing major changes to taxation and other corporate regulations, less than two weeks before the new year. Energy and banking institutions were (...)



MDRAP's StateSec Chirila meets Polish authorities; regional policies system on agenda of talks State Secretary with the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry (MDRAP) Virgil-Alin Chirila met on Wednesday with a delegation of the Local and Regional Self-government Committee of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland and discussed topics such as the regional policy system. The (...)



INTERVIEW/Vassilenko: For Kazakhstan, the biggest challenge is to contribute to the reduction of tensions among key-players Right now, in modern circumstances where there are heightened tensions among the global players, for Kazakhstan, the biggest challenge we see is to contribute to the reduction of these tensions among these key-players, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko told (...)



UPDATE/ Poland's President Andrzej Duda pays visit to South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova Poland's President Andrzej Duda paid a visit on Wednesday to the headquarters of the South-East Multinational Brigade of Craiova, where he met with servicemen of the third rotation of the Polish contingent, according to representatives of the Craiova City Hall and the South-East (...)



Romanian black-and-white film Morometii 2 is now available to watch online Romanian black-and-white film Morometii 2, which in November recorded the best box-office debut of a Romanian movie in the last 25 years, is now available to watch online. Thus, the Romanians living abroad or the foreigners who want to watch this movie can do it online now, at this link. The (...)



President Iohannis: 1,902 servicemen will participate in missions, operations outside national territory in 2019 A number of 1,902 Romanian servicemen will participate next year in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, by 127 more soldiers than in 2018, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday at the end of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) (...)



President Iohannis believes Opposition has pretty good chances of success with censure motion President Klaus Iohannis stated that the Opposition "has pretty good chances of success" when referring to the censure motion filed against the Dancila Government, that is to be debated and voted on Thursday in Parliament. "I wish them much success and I believe they have pretty (...)

