December 19, 2018

Tax on greed on bank assets as of 1 January put forward by gov’t, with rd 3 bl lei impact
Tax on greed on bank assets as of 1 January put forward by gov’t, with rd 3 bl lei impact.
The government puts forward as of 1 January 2019 a duty called "tax on greed" on the financial-banking institutions, in case the 3-month and 6-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei go over a certain value, the impact of such measure being able to reach 3 billion lei (rd 645 million euro, ed. n.), on Tuesday announced at the Victoria Palace, the Pubic Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici. "It is proposed that a duty be applied as of 1 January on the financial and banking institutions&#39; assets, called the tax on greed, because it is the best expression for what is today happening in Romania, and it will be levied on the institutions if the 3-month and 6-month interbank offered rate ROBOR exceed a certain percentage value. The tax is established based on the quarterly average of the 3-month and 6-month offered rates ROBOR when the 1.5pct value is exceeded. This is the threshold below which such a duty does not apply," Teodorovici explained, adding that the impact of such a measure could amount to about 3 billion lei or could be zero, should the banks decide to maintain the ROBOR at the 1.5pct reference ceiling.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
